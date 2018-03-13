The Best Cross-Country Ski Trip Ever: Thank You, Jessie Diggins

“Jessie Diggins coming through!” my daughter exclaimed.

“Go Jessie go!” I played along as I heard the rhythmic swish, swish, swish of my 7-year old daughter’s cross-country skis passing me on my left.

“Do you think I could be in the Olympics one day, Mom?” she yelled over her shoulder as she continued to pull away from me.

“OF COURSE YOU COULD!” I replied – hoping she could hear me up ahead.

“Here she goes again!” my 9-year old son said as he took off to race his sister.

My daughter has been practicing her cross-country ski sprints ever since that historic cross-country ski finish by USA’s Jessie Diggins – I’m sure my daughter is not the only one.

Who wouldn’t be pumped up, motivated, excited, or ready to try cross-country skiing after watching Jessie Diggins and teammate Kikkan Randall take the gold in the Ladies’ Team Sprint Free Final in Pyeongchang (the first gold medal for USA women in cross-country skiing). The jostling for first place between the USA, Sweden, and Norway, the final push for the last 100 meters, the NBC announcer’s extraordinarily excited commentary, the win by a half a ski length, the yell by Jessie as she crossed the line, and the tackle by teammate Kikkan Randall as Jessie collapsed in exhaustion led to the most exciting finish of all Olympic activities – well, it was for my family and me. This finish had everyone in our house up off the couch yelling, cheering, and celebrating the epic win. Check out the excitement in the video below.

As my son and daughter skied back to me, I asked them “So, how far do you want to ski today?”

“Let’s ski all the way across the lake!” my son suggested.

“Yes, can we, Mom?” my daughter asked.

“Hey, I’m game if you two are up for it.” I answered.

“YES!” yelled my son.

“I’m so excited!” said my daughter.

This winter my kids have had fun making distance goals each time we ski the lake. The furthest we had skied was to the spot my kids named “The Peninsula” – a total of less than two miles round-trip.

Skiing across the lake means doubling our previous distance.

On this day, the sun was out, the temperature was perfect (about 35F) and we had the lake to ourselves – not a car, fish house, or person in sight.

We had just a few inches of powdery snow on top of the foot of crusty snow that lay heavy atop the thick bed of ice (we’ve had a cold winter), so the skiing was fast.

As we set out on our trek across the frozen lake, my kids had energy – they were excited to attempt their longest ski yet. I can’t tell you how many times they both talked about how excited they were, how happy they were to be skiing, and how they couldn’t wait to tell Dad how far they skied. But, with kids, the journey is much more than how far they ski.

On our way across the lake, the kids noticed a wild rabbit mostly buried and dead in the snow, so we had to stop and discuss why this may have happened.

“Do you think it was run over by a snowmobile?” my daughter asked.

“I doubt it, but you never know.” I answered.

My son then noticed dog tracks next to the rabbit.

“Look!” He yelled. “Look at those tracks. Do you think those are dog tracks. Maybe they’re coyote tracks. Do you think some type of dog killed the rabbit?”

“Again, it could be. But, I think that if a dog or coyote killed the rabbit they’d probably run off with it and eat it.” I replied.

“Perhaps the rabbit got lost in one of our recent snowstorms and passed away in the middle of the lake.” I offered.

“Poor rabbit.” my kids said.

About 20 minutes later, we spotted a tiny spider darting around on the snow. “Now, how do you suppose this little spider made it out onto the middle of the lake?” I asked.

“Mom, there is land all around the lake – it could have come from anywhere!” my son said almost exasperated.

I laughed and said, “Well, yes, but that is a long way for a little critter to walk.” We came up with the possibilities that the spider may have:

blown to the middle of the lake from a tree bordering the lake

hitched a ride on a bird and dropped to the lake

dropped off of someone’s vehicle or ice house

We were left wondering what the little spider would eat while he was out there.

After about an hour and a half of skiing, exploring, and lots of conversing, we hit our destination. The kids rejoiced and fell onto the snow to cool down as soon as they reached the far side of the lake. Both of them took a small piece of bark that had fallen off of a nearby tree and put it in their pockets to commemorate their achievement, and asked for a picture so that we could prove that we had made it across the lake.

The journey back was a little bit slower, as we took a couple of breaks, and skied through an obstacle course (the car wheel tracks and skid marks from pulling ice houses across the lake had made for some fun hills and valleys in the snow). But our conversation was just as entertaining as it was on the first part of our journey.

“This is just the perfect day”

“I’m so hungry and thirsty”

“I hope Dad is going to go grocery shopping soon because we’re going to eat everything in the entire house”

“The sun feels so warm”

“What do you think sugar ants think when they see us”

“If you think that would be bad, what do you think sugar ants think when they see an actual giant”

“What if we were the size of a sugar ant and a sugar ant was the size of us?” *Cue the screaming and giggling kids.

“Mom, do you think that other kids have skied as far as we just did?”

“I bet we’re the only kids in history to ski all the way across the lake and back”

“I’m going to say that this was the best cross-country ski trip ever”

As we neared the end of our trip and the kids could see our car parked on the side of the road, my daughter yelled “I’ll race you to the shore!” as she took off on another sprint.

My son was close behind.

I just smiled.

The kids had met their goal and more than doubled their previous ski distance. They had skied from one side of the lake to the other – a total of about four miles.

Thank you, Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall, for motivating us to get outside and cross-country ski more often, for inspiring my children to form their own races while skiing, and for inspiring them to dream.

But, this day was about more than reaching our goals, racing, and dreaming – it was about exploring, bonding, and enjoying the world around us too.

We ended our trek with high-fives all around, bodies that were tired but happy, tummies that were ready for nourishment, heads that were clear thanks to the fresh air and warm sun, and hearts that were full from our time together and the goals we had achieved.

Today was definitely “…the best cross-country ski trip ever!”

Have you been on any special outdoor adventures with others? If so, I’d love for you to share them below. Thank you for joining us on ours.

